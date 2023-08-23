Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Talos Inks Three-year Deal with Subsea 7 for US Gulf Projects

August 23, 2023

(Photo: Subsea 7)
(Photo: Subsea 7)

Subsea 7 has signed a three-year strategic partnership with Talos Energy to deliver commercial solutions for subsea engineering, construction and installation projects in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Under the agreement, the companies will collaborate to progress EPCI opportunities by engaging early in the design and development phases, turning concepts into robust and reliable solutions that help to accelerate field development, Subsea 7 said.

Craig Broussard, Vice President for Subsea7 US, said, "We are excited to work collaboratively with Talos to deliver offshore engineering solutions that extend across the full energy lifecycle from concept to operations and decommissioning.

"This partnership makes it possible for us to approach projects with an open mind to develop the best possible solutions and better understand the project drivers, costs and capacity required to ensure predictable and successful project delivery."

