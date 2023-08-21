Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Subsea7 Confirms Remote ROV Piloting Capabilities

August 21, 2023

Image courtesy Subsea 7
Image courtesy Subsea 7

Subsea7 reports a major advance in its remote piloting technology by fully operating a workclass ROV from Scotland to carry out operations 9,400km away off the coast of Brazil. 

Developed by Subsea7, it can perform key inspection repair and maintenance (IRM) tasks "precisely and safely" under remote control with the potential to increase operational flexibility.

“This was a major milestone for Subsea7,” said Alan Gray, ROV and Autonomy Manager. “The maturity of our remote piloting systems has been demonstrated here and shows how new technologies alongside new ways of working, can lead to more sustainable operations. Subsea7 has deployed remote piloting systems on ROVs in the North Sea region, but this demonstration was our first remote piloting operation conducted for Brazil.”

The operations phase, which included pipeline inspection and light intervention tasks, was part of an ongoing contract to provide IRM services for Petrobras.  At the time of the remote operations, Petrobras stated: “This project is an example of our ongoing collaboration with Subsea7, with the successful remote piloting trials delivering a high quality of operations across a variety of IRM activities.”

The project involved a remote piloting upgrade of the workclass ROV system on board an ROV support vessel. Real-time remote control was achieved via a secure, high-speed, communications link to Subsea7’s Aberdeen Onshore Control Center.  Subsea7 also has two onshore control centers in Stavanger, Norway.

Technology New Products Offshore Energy Vehicle News Subsea ROV

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Vard

“Game-changing” CSOV in Norway
Credit: Reach Subsea

Reach Subsea Wins Work with 'Major European Energy Firm'

Insight

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

Video

Video: Seagreen Offshore Wind Jackets Lifted via Ring Crane

Video: Seagreen Offshore Wind Jackets Lifted via Ring Crane

Current News

Video: Seagreen Offshore Wind Jackets Lifted via Ring Crane

Video: Seagreen Offshore Wind Jackets Lifted via Ring Crane

Exxon Proposes Sixth Oil Project in Guyana for $12.9 Billion

Exxon Proposes Sixth Oil Project in Guyana for $12.9 Billion

Storm Brewing in Gulf of Mexico Set to Strengthen

Storm Brewing in Gulf of Mexico Set to Strengthen

US, Brent Crude Futures Stabilize After Negative Turn

US, Brent Crude Futures Stabilize After Negative Turn

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine