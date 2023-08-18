Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Gets Green Light for Norwegian Sea Well Drilling

August 18, 2023

Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor has received consent from the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway for exploration drilling in the Norwegian Sea.

The consent is for drilling in the production license 1058 for the JDE prospect (Well 6307/1-2 JDE).

Equinor will use Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig to drill the well located south of the Njord field. The shortest distance to land is around 62 km.

The drilling is expected to start this month and is expected to take 36 days to complete. The water depth at the site is 312 meters.

Equinor is the operator of the PL1058 license. Harbour Energy is its partner.

