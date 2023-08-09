Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Irina Krylova Takes the Helm: SPE Aberdeen Welcomes New Chair for 2023/24

August 9, 2023

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) has announced Irina Krylova as the 2023/24 Chair of the SPE Aberdeen Section

"A business owner, entrepreneur and engineering consultant in contract performance management, Irina has over 20 years’ international experience in the oil and gas industry. Irina begins her role as Chair during what will be an exciting time for the section as SPE Aberdeen celebrates 50 years in the industry next year," the SPE said.

Krylova said: "Since the pandemic, we have worked hard to continue to provide high quality conferences with technical exchange as the top priority. Although we are entering our 50th year with optimism, we need to acknowledge that the business environment is still turbulent. The energy transition and loss of social license for the industry from which we take our very name, pose challenges that we have yet to navigate. Just as important is energy security, both of supply and infrastructure. However, through collaboration and knowledge sharing, we can make a difference and I look forward to seeing as many of you as possible at our Session Launch on 30th August.”

SPE Aberdeen are holding their Session Launch – ‘Looking ahead to 50 years of SPE Aberdeen’ on August 30 at the Maritime Museum in Aberdeen, Scotland.

