Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

EEW SPC Delivers Final Monopiles for France's Calvados Offshore Wind Project

July 31, 2023

Six foundations were transported simultaneously to the interim storage facility in Vlissingen NL by the heavy-duty transport ship "Dongbang Giant No.6". (Source: EEW SPC)
Six foundations were transported simultaneously to the interim storage facility in Vlissingen NL by the heavy-duty transport ship "Dongbang Giant No.6". (Source: EEW SPC)

The last monopiles for France's Calvados offshore wind project were recently delivered by Germany-based EEW SPC.

The delivery made at the end of June came almost exactly five months after the first loadout from EEW SPC's dock.

All monopiles were loaded onto the "Dongbang Giant No.6" heavy lift transport vessel using the RoRo (roll on/roll off) method with EEW's own SPMTs and shipped to Vlissingen in the Netherlands. EEW SPC won a contract to build all 64 monopiles for the project in 2021.

The Calvados offshore wind farm is the second offshore wind farm to be built in Normandy and one of the first four in France. 

The 448 MW Calvados offshore wind project will comprise 64 wind turbines located more than 10km from the Bessin coastline and will cover a total surface area of around 45 km2. It will feed electricity into the French grid from 2025.

EDF Group, Enbridge, and wpd reached the final investment decision for the Calvados offshore wind farm project in February 2021.


Energy Renewable Energy Engineering Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

London Array Offshore Wind Farm - Credit: Bodgesoc - CC BY-SA 4.0 license

Ørsted to Divest 25% Stake in London Array Offshore Wind...
Credit; Vattenfall (File photo)

Vattenfall Stopping Norfolk Boreas Offshore Wind Farm in...

Insight

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Valaris to Reactivate Drillship for $364M West Africa Contract

Valaris to Reactivate Drillship for $364M West Africa Contract

Goldman Upgrades Oil Demand Outlook as Market Tempers Growth Pessimism

Goldman Upgrades Oil Demand Outlook as Market Tempers Growth Pessimism

EEW SPC Delivers Final Monopiles for France's Calvados Offshore Wind Project

EEW SPC Delivers Final Monopiles for France's Calvados Offshore Wind Project

Thai Oil Giant Joins for Renewable Subsea Power Project in Scotland

Thai Oil Giant Joins for Renewable Subsea Power Project in Scotland

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine