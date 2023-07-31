EEW SPC Delivers Final Monopiles for France's Calvados Offshore Wind Project

The last monopiles for France's Calvados offshore wind project were recently delivered by Germany-based EEW SPC.

The delivery made at the end of June came almost exactly five months after the first loadout from EEW SPC's dock.

All monopiles were loaded onto the "Dongbang Giant No.6" heavy lift transport vessel using the RoRo (roll on/roll off) method with EEW's own SPMTs and shipped to Vlissingen in the Netherlands. EEW SPC won a contract to build all 64 monopiles for the project in 2021.

The Calvados offshore wind farm is the second offshore wind farm to be built in Normandy and one of the first four in France.

The 448 MW Calvados offshore wind project will comprise 64 wind turbines located more than 10km from the Bessin coastline and will cover a total surface area of around 45 km2. It will feed electricity into the French grid from 2025.

EDF Group, Enbridge, and wpd reached the final investment decision for the Calvados offshore wind farm project in February 2021.



