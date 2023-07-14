Aurora Energy Services Strengthens Executive Team with COO Appointment

Aurora Energy Services, a recently launched, Aberdeen-based energy industry services provider, said Friday it had appointed Tom Smith as Chief Operating Officer "as it closes in on further acquisitions which will lay the foundation for establishing a £100 million revenue business."



The former General Manager of the Mergers & Acquisitions office at the marine energy and infrastructure specialist Acteon Group, Tom Smith previously worked with Aurora owners Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan at EnerMech and PSL Energy Services when they grew both businesses into global concerns.

Namely, Aurora has acquired Huntly-based offshore services and fabrication company R&M Engineering, following on from its first acquisition in December 2022 of rope access and training specialist Inverness Access Training Services (IATS). No details were shared on the values of these acquisitions.

"Relocating from London to Aurora's Aberdeen headquarters, Smith will be responsible for the day-to-day operations at the start-up which has already completed two acquisitions and is near to finalising a strategic US addition to its services portfolio. His wide-ranging experience in energy sector operations is coupled with high-level project management, business development and commercial roles in markets across Europe, Africa and Asia," Aurora Energy Service said .

Aurora Chief Executive Officer, Doug Duguid, said Smith's appointment would ensure the smooth integration of recent and new acquisitions which is a key component of the short term business strategy, while supporting organic growth in sustainable energy sectors.

Doug Duguid said: "Tom has been in the energy industry a long time and has worked his way up the ranks which gives him an excellent insight into running a business from the ground up. His wider experience in operations, mergers and acquisitions and renewables will be a great asset as we merge our recent acquisitions and look to add more services around the world.

"He is pragmatic, has superb people skills, and I know from working with him over the years that he has a very good cultural understanding, which is important for managing a diverse workforce and moulding the different components in to a successful customer-focused operation.

"Tom's appointment as COO will give me greater freedom to develop the business by leading the charge into new territories and to identify potential acquisitions and new technologies which are beneficial to the Aurora service offering."



Before working for Acteon, Tom Smith held a senior European business development and project management role for international strategy consultancy Calash Group and was Country Manager for EnerMech in South Korea.

Tom Smith said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to be involved in an energetic and ambitious business which is focused on developing a 'customer-focused' reputation in the renewables and energy transition space. Aurora has huge potential and I am really looking forward to playing a key role in the company's organic growth and international expansion.

"I am passionate about developing a diverse workforce and I am keen to bring in fresh talent to the sector who will be excited and attracted by the training and growth opportunities we offer, and who will have a clearly defined succession route throughout their careers."

Aurora, which launched in April 2023, plans to create a £100 million turnover international energy services provider over the next five years by providing services to the oil and gas sector and supporting energy transition to net-zero by targeting the wind, solar, hydrogen, carbon capture & storage, pumped hydro and waste to energy sectors.

In renewables, Aurora provides services including inspection, repair and maintenance, engineering, and installation support, while its training and accreditation expertise supports experienced oil and gas workers in transitioning to renewables. Its design engineering, fabrication and site installation capability is centered on the oil and gas sector but with an increasing focus on transitioning to renewables.



