Valeura Energy Halts Production at Wassana Oil Field after FSO 'Contacts' CALM Buoy

July 7, 2023

Valeura Energy said Friday it had temporarily suspended production operations at the Wassana oil field, offshore the Gulf of Thailand after the floating storage and offloading vessel (“FSO”) stationed at the field deviated from its intended position and "contacted" the field’s catenary anchor leg mooring (“CALM”) buoy.  

The incident happened on Thursday, July 6.

No personnel were injured in the event, no hydrocarbons were discharged, and there was no damage to the vessel or the CALM buoy, Valeura said.

"As a precautionary measure, Valeura has opted to temporarily suspend production operations at the field, which had been producing approximately 2,400 bbls/d of oil at the time of the event, representing approximately 10% of Valeura’s aggregate net production. 

 The company is undertaking a thorough review of safety and operating practices on the third-party operated FSO before restarting the production.

Valeura adheres to high environmental, social, and governance standards, and holds its third-party contractors to the same expectations in the work they perform for the Company.  Additional details will be provided in due course," the company said.

 

