Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fire Breaks Out at Pemex Offshore Platform at Cantarell Complex - Source

July 7, 2023

Cantarell field - By Ralf Roletschek - Own work, GFDL 1.2, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=43039656
Cantarell field - By Ralf Roletschek - Own work, GFDL 1.2, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=43039656

A fire broke out early Friday morning at the Nohoch-A offshore platform run by Mexican state oil company Pemex at the Cantarell complex, a source at the company said.

Pemex has sent four vessels to extinguish the fire and is preparing to receive potentially injured workers at a nearby hospital, the source added.

Pemex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Located in the Bay of Campeche, in the southwestern end of the Gulf of Mexico, Cantarell produces from one of Mexico's oldest oil fields which for decades was one of Pemex's crown jewels.

While once one of the world's largest oil deposits, production at Cantarell has since declined to just 170,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to Pemex data.

(Reuters - Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

Energy Industry News Activity Production North America Gulf of Mexico Safety and Security

Related Offshore News

Credit: OMV

Norway Approves OMV’s Plan for the Berling Gas and...
Breidablikk - Credit: Equinor

Environmental Groups Ask Norway Court to Halt Three Oil...


Trending Offshore News

Select model
Technology

Insight

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Video

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Current News

Valeura Energy Halts Production at Wassana Oil Field after FSO 'Contacts' CALM Buoy

Valeura Energy Halts Production at Wassana Oil Field after FSO 'Contacts' CALM Buoy

Fire Breaks Out at Pemex Offshore Platform at Cantarell Complex - Source

Fire Breaks Out at Pemex Offshore Platform at Cantarell Complex - Source

Noble Drilling Semi-sub Secures $43M Offshore Drilling Contract in Suriname

Noble Drilling Semi-sub Secures $43M Offshore Drilling Contract in Suriname

Engie, Svanehøj Team Up to Make LNG Storage on FSRUs Safer

Engie, Svanehøj Team Up to Make LNG Storage on FSRUs Safer

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine