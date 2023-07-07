Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Staffing Shortages Force Norway's Equinor to Halt Production at Oseberg East Oil Field

July 7, 2023

Photographer / Harald Pettersen - Production Company: Equinor
Photographer / Harald Pettersen - Production Company: Equinor

Norway's Equinor has paused production at its Oseberg East oil field in the North Sea due to staffing shortages, it said on Friday. 

"We have temporarily shut down the field because of unplanned absences and illness from personnel with roles that are critical for production," a company spokesperson said. "We are working on replacements and expect to be back in operation shortly." 

The spokesperson said the platform, the smallest in the Oseberg area, was shut down at 1500 GMT on Thursday.

Oseberg East is at the tail end of its production phase, according to operator Equinor and the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Production People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Credit: Danish Energy Agency

Denmark Launches Tender for North Sea Oil and Gas...
Credit: Aker BP

Aker BP's Output to Reach 525,000 Barrels per Day by 2028,...


Trending Offshore News

Select model
Technology

Insight

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Video

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Current News

The World Needs 200,000 More Offshore Wind Turbines – Where Will They All go?

The World Needs 200,000 More Offshore Wind Turbines – Where Will They All go?

Thailand's PTT in Advanced Talks with Qatar for LNG Deal - Sources

Thailand's PTT in Advanced Talks with Qatar for LNG Deal - Sources

Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname Sign Preliminary Energy Agreement

Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname Sign Preliminary Energy Agreement

Enersense to Provide Steel Structures for Hugin A Offshore Platform in Norway

Enersense to Provide Steel Structures for Hugin A Offshore Platform in Norway

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine