Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil Output in Kazakhstan Down 21% on July 4 from July 2 after Blackout

July 5, 2023

Kashagan field (File photo - Credit: TotalEnergies)
Kashagan field (File photo - Credit: TotalEnergies)

Oil production in Kazakhstan plummeted by around a fifth on July 4 to 1.46 million barrels per day from July 2, after the widespread power outages, official data from an analytical center at the energy ministry showed on Wednesday. 

Oil refining volumes fell by 46% on July 4 to 20,200 tonnes from 37,300 tonnes on July 2, according to the data. 

A source familiar with the statistics also said that oil production at Kazakhstan's Kashagan oilfield halved on July 4 from average June's level to 22,082 tonnes (175,045 barrels per day). 

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Louise Heavens)

Energy Activity Production Caspian Sea

Related Offshore News

One of Aker BP's projects - Credit: Aker BP

Norway Approves More than $18B in Oil, Gas Investments
Credit: PetroNor

PetroNor to Receive Up to $85 Million in Guinea-Bissau...


Trending Offshore News

Ingredients to hand for pre-salt plays
South America

Select model
Technology

Insight

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Video

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Current News

Baker Hughes' Equipment to Cut Carbon Footprint in Brazilian FPSO Project

Baker Hughes' Equipment to Cut Carbon Footprint in Brazilian FPSO Project

McDermott Starts Construction of TenneT's BorWin6 HVDC Converter Platform

McDermott Starts Construction of TenneT's BorWin6 HVDC Converter Platform

Glamox Illuminates World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Glamox Illuminates World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Oil Output in Kazakhstan Down 21% on July 4 from July 2 after Blackout

Oil Output in Kazakhstan Down 21% on July 4 from July 2 after Blackout

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine