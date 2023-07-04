Norway: Consortium Chooses Preferred Floating Wind Foundations Supplier

EDF Renewables and Deep Wind Offshore said Tuesday they were cooperating with Norwegian supplier Moreld Ocean Wind for the floating solution at the offshore wind development on Utsira Nord.

EDF Renewables has been working with offshore wind developer Deep Wind Offshore on the first offshore wind projects in Norway since 2021.

This work includes producing a competitive bid for the qualitative Utsira Nord tender, and one of the focus areas is the development of a robust supply chain in Norway.

The consortium says it has investigated several floating solution and has now chosen its preferred supplier for floating wind foundations in the Norwegian supplier Moreld Ocean Wind.

Moreld Ocean Wind is a Norwegian industrial group based in Stavanger, specialized in offshore energy and marine industries.

The Ocergy floater that Moreld offers a three-column steel construction that, according to the companies involved, ensures good stability, fast assembly, and low weight. It is what the consortium considers to be the most sustainable and cost-effective solution at Utsira Nord.

"With this project, EDF Renewables and Deep Wind Offshore are committed to support Norway to achieve its goal of doubling power production by 2040, including 30 GW of offshore wind production," the consortium said.

Frédéric Belloy, Executive Vice President of International operations of EDF Renewables, said: “EDF Renewables has more than 10 years of experience in offshore wind and is currently constructing one of the first floating wind farms in the world, Provence Grand Large. We’re pleased to partner with Deep Wind Offshore on this project, who complement our global experience and extensive technical expertise with their local presence and in-debt knowledge of the local supply chain.

"We’ve already enjoyed strong interactions with the Norwegian supply chain across a range of our projects and are delighted to continue doing so with Moreld and Ocergy to deliver a robust offer as part of the Utsira Nord bidding process.”



Knut Vassbotn, CEO of Deep Wind Offshore, said: “Moreld Ocean Wind’s solution is the most cost-effective and sustainable of those we considered. It also represents the Norwegian way of doing things, with Moreld providing technology, engineering, procurement, and construction. This cooperation aligns with our goal on maximizing local content, which is crucial not only to achieve social acceptance in the first offshore wind projects, but also to be able to upscale the industry to deliver further projects to reach the 30 GW target. Both parties in the consortium are fully aligned on this matter.”