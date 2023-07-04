Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ocean Winds Pushes to Develop Offshore Wind Farms in Australia

July 4, 2023

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Portugal's main utility EDP  and French company Engie, said on Tuesday it had lodged applications with the Australian government to develop offshore wind farms off the coast of Victoria.

The JV, which participated in the Victoria tender through its bidding company High Sea Wind, has presented applications for three wind projects reflecting a total of around 4 gigawatt (GW) of offshore wind capacity.

"Ocean Winds is confident that the plan contained in our applications will not only secure the first offshore wind farms in Australia, but also deliver significant economic benefits to the region," said Chief Executive Officer Bautista Rodriguez.

Ocean Winds, which was founded in May 2019, is the executive investment vehicle for EDP, through its subsidiary EDP Renovaveis (EDPR.LS), and Engie to secure marine wind energy opportunities globally.

The JV is now on track to reach 5 GW to 7 GW of projects in operation or construction by 2025.

(Reuters - Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Australia/NZ

