Seaway 7 Secures "Very Large" Contract for East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm Installation

Seaway 7, an offshore wind installation subsidiary of Subsea 7, has secured a "very large" contract with ScottishPower Renewables for the transport and installation of the foundations and inner-array cables for the East Anglia THREE offshore farm in the UK.

Subsea7 defines a very large contract as being between USD 500 million and USD 750 million.

East Anglia THREE - located in the Southern North Sea, 69 kilometers off the Suffolk coast - will be the world's second-largest wind farm when it begins operation in 2026.

Its 95 14.7MW turbines will have a combined capacity of 1,400MW, generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 1.3 million homes.

Seaway 7's scope of work includes the transport, logistics and installation of 95 monopile foundations, associated seabed preparation, and scour protection along with the engineering, supply, and installation of the 95 inner-array cables.

In addition to the heavy lifting and cable lay vessels, Seaway 7 will utilize its heavy transportation fleet to handle the significant transportation scope.

Execution of the scope will be led from Seaway 7's Aberdeen and Sutton offices in the UK. The project will progress from early engineering works throughout 2023, with offshore activities scheduled to startin 2024, Subsea 7 said.

Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables' Managing Director for the East Anglia Hub offshore windfarms, said: "It's fantastic to confirm this major contract with Seaway 7 for East Anglia THREE. We've been moving at pace to put all the building blocks in place to ensure East Anglia THREE can get to work as quickly as possible, producing more green electricity in the UK, for the UK. I'm very proud that there's more of the same to come while driving that transition to a cleaner, greener net zero future alongside partners like Seaway 7."

Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO Seaway 7, said: "This award builds upon our leading position in the UK market. The integrated nature of the award, combining the installation of both foundation and inner-array cables, as well as the utilization of our heavy transportation vessels, is further testimony to the range of capabilities we have secured across the complete value chain.

"We look forward to building our relationship with ScottishPower Renewables as, together, we deliver one of the world's largest offshore wind complexes, representing a significant contribution to the UK's renewable target."