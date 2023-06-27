Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Synergia and Wintershall Dea Secure UK North Sea Carbon Storage License for Medway Hub CCS Project

June 27, 2023

Synergia Energy Ltd. said Tuesday that the North Sea Transition Authority ("NSTA") had confirmed that the Camelot carbon storage license application made by Synergia had been successful. 

The license application was made jointly with Synergia's 50:50 partner, Wintershall Dea, with Synergia as operator.

"The award of the carbon storage license marks a significant milestone for the Company's Medway Hub CCS project [in south-east England - OE]," Synergia said.

The Medway Hub CCS project provides for the capture and transportation of CO2 emissions from coastal Combined-Cycle Gas Turbine power stations in liquid form by marine tanker to a Floating Injection, Storage and Offloading vessel (FISO) from which the CO2 would be injected into depleted offshore gas fields and saline aquifers, which are situated in the UK Continental Shelf, for permanent sequestration.

The carbon storage license has a work program incorporating an appraisal phase comprising seismic re-processing, technical evaluations and risk assessment, a contingent FEED study leading to the potential storage license application in 2028 following the final investment decision ("FID"). 

The Camelot license also includes a contingent appraisal well. First CO2 injection is anticipated for 2032. Synergia Energy's share of the initial work phase is subject to funding as would be the FID, to be made in due course.

 Synergia's Chief Executive Officer, Roland Wessel, said:"The Company has been working closely with Wintershall Dea over the last 12 months to develop the Medway Hub CCS project and prepare the carbon storage license applications. Synergia is delighted to have Wintershall Dea as partners in the Medway Hub CCS project given Wintershall Dea's significant involvement in CCS projects in Norway and Denmark."

