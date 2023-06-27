Safety Body Launches Probe into Fire at Equinor's Gina Krog Offshore Platform

The Norwegian offshore safety body, the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA), has started investigating a recent fire in a utility room within the living quarters of Equinor's Gina Krog offshore platform in the North Sea, off Norway.

The PSA said last Friday that an investigation team of PSA specialists "is starting work at once," aiming to determine the causes of the incident and extract valuable lessons from it. The PSA also said it would be supporting the police inquiry.

Key objectives of the PSA's probe encompass clarifying the sequence of events leading to the fire, understanding the extent of the incident's immediate and potential consequences, identifying both direct and underlying causes, identifying any nonconformities and areas for improvement related to regulations, and utilizing necessary enforcement powers to address any potential regulatory breaches.

The PSA plans to make its findings public, thus contributing to experience transfer to and learning by other players in the petroleum sector.

The Gina Krog offshore platform, operated by Equinor, is located in the North Sea some 30 kilometers northwest of the Sleipner field. The offshore platform began production on June 30, 2017.

Gina Krog is developed with a platform resting on the seabed. The liquid from the platform is transported by tanker, and the gas via the Sleipner field.