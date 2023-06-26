Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Subsea Monopile Corrosion Protection

June 26, 2023

Image courtesy Corrosion and BlueStream
Image courtesy Corrosion and BlueStream

Corrosion and BlueStream launched ICCP-SAM, touted as sustainable corrosion protection of XX(X)L monopile foundations. ICCP-SAM is designed to remotely install ICCP anodes on monopile foundations of all sizes, anywhere on the foundation and even in the roughest ocean conditions.

The ICCP-SAM (Subsea Assembly Method) is compact and can be transported and deployed with minimal resources from the topside of the offshore foundation. It is operated remotely and maneuvers the anode underwater into the designated foundation entry hole. The anode is then secured to the foundation using the same tool. One of the biggest benefits is that an anode can be replaced in the same way throughout the
lifetime of the foundation. Even more important, it eliminates the need for diving operations. This new installation method comes only with a few design requirements and does not require large supply vessels.

Technology New Products Coatings & Corrosion Subsea Subsea Technologies Anodes

Related Offshore News

(Image: PXGEO)

PXGEO Awarded 3D OBN Project in Brazil
© Arild / Adobe Stock

Inside the “Hot Demand” for Subsea Construction Vessels

Insight

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Video

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Current News

Guyana Not Interested in Joining OPEC, VP Says

Guyana Not Interested in Joining OPEC, VP Says

Offshore Wind Company Will Retrain NY Power Plant Union for Clean Energy Jobs

Offshore Wind Company Will Retrain NY Power Plant Union for Clean Energy Jobs

Enauta Restarts Production from Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

Enauta Restarts Production from Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

VIDEO: Final Turbine Installed at Scotland's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

VIDEO: Final Turbine Installed at Scotland's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine