PGS, TGS, and SLB in Offshore Seismic Data Reprocessing Deal in Sarawak Province, Malaysia

Norwegian offshore seismic firm PGS and JV consortium partners TGS and SLB have signed a MultiClient reprocessing agreement to expand MultiClient 3D coverage in the prospective Sarawak province offshore Malaysia.

This will be achieved by reprocessing legacy datasets with Petronas Malaysia Petroleum Management’s (MPM) approval to complement and merge with newly acquired phases.

The reprocessing addendum enhances a multi-year contract awarded initially by Petronas in August 2020 to acquire and process up to 105,000 km² of MultiClient 3D data over a 5-year period in the Basin.

The second phase of the Sarawak acquisition program is currently underway in blocks ND-3 and SK-3B and will be merged with approximately 6700 square kilometers of reprocessed data.

"The Sarawak basins comprise a proven petroleum system with many producing fields already present in the Central Luconia province. Through the addition of high quality reprocessing of legacy data on a MultiClient basis, PGS and partners will be able to high grade areas and merge with newly acquired GeoStreamer data to improve regional understanding of the petroleum systems and leads mapping in frontier blocks. This will ultimately lead to accelerated projects and renewed phases of acquisition,” says Nathan Oliver, EVP Sales & Services in PGS.

The re-processing of existing legacy seismic data on a MultiClient basis is permitted within the polygon shown in the image above.