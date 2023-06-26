Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seadrill in Talks to Sell Jack-up Rig Trio in Qatar

June 26, 2023

West Telesto (Photo: Seadrill)
West Telesto (Photo: Seadrill)

Offshore drilling firm Seadrill said Monday it was in active discussions to sell jack-up rigs West Castor, West Telesto, and West Tucana.

The three jack-ups which are bareboat chartered by Seadrill to Gulfdrill, a 50:50 joint venture between Seadrill and Gulf Drilling International, and Seadrill's 50% equity interest in Gulfdrill, in Qatar.

"Seadrill has not reached agreement yet on material terms, including price, with any potential purchaser. Any transaction remains subject to additional due diligence and the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements. There is no certainty at this stage that the process will continue or that a transaction will materialize," Seadrill said.

