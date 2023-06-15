Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Russia Says It Will Press U.N. Security Council over Nord Stream Pipeline Blast Probe

June 15, 2023

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova - Credit: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
Russia intends to press the United Nations Security Council again for an international investigation into explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Unexplained explosions ruptured both Nord Stream 1 and the newly built Nord Stream 2 pipelines, carrying gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

Russia has repeatedly said the West was behind the blasts. The West and Ukraine have denied involvement.

"We will now bring the U.N. Security Council back to an examination of this issue," Zakharova told a regular news briefing.

She said the three Western permanent members of the Security Council - the United States, Britain and France - had previously blocked Russia's efforts to secure a "transparent" investigation of what happened to the pipelines.

Russia and China are also permanent members of the U.N. body.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was studying all available information about the attacks. 

In recent months, U.S. newspapers including The Washington Post, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal have reported that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency knew of a Ukrainian plot to attack the pipelines.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has denied Ukraine attacked them.

Some U.S. and European officials initially suggested Moscow had blown up its own pipelines, an interpretation dismissed as idiotic by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, a close Putin ally, said on Wednesday there was no reason for Moscow not to destroy its enemies' undersea communication cables given what he said was Western complicity in the pipeline blasts.    

(Reporting by Reuters - Writing by Gareth Jones - Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Energy Pipelines Activity Europe Baltic Sea

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Image 2a (left) – Damaged chain link perimeter skirt on southwest corner of helipad Image 2b (right) – Portion of a main rotor blade found on the deck below the helipad - Credit: NTSB

