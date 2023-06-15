Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MOL Group Enters CTV Business with Charter Deal for Ishikari Bay New Port Wind Farm

June 15, 2023

Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Line has concluded a time charter contract with Shimizu Corporation for two crew transfer vessels (CTV) for an offshore wind farm at Ishikari Bay New Port. 

"This marks the MOL Group’s first entry into the CTV business. In addition, one of the CTVs, The KAZEHAYA, owned by MOL, is the first CTV in Japan managed and operated under International Safety Management (ISM) Code, which is the international standard of ship safety management system, certified by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK )," MOL said.

MOL Group company MOL Coastal Shipping, Ltd. will operate the CTVs, which will support the construction and operation of the project, transporting workers to and from the offshore wind farm. 

CTVs operate from a base port to bring maintenance engineers to offshore wind farms that are relatively close to shore. The fenders attached to the bow of the vessel are pressed against the offshore wind turbine to stabilize the hull, allowing personnel to board the wind turbine platform. Aluminum catamarans are the mainstream hull type.

The vessels chartered for the Ishikari Bay New Port wind farm are set to start service later in June.

The offshore wind farm is being developed by a special purpose company (SPC) called Green Power Ishikari, established in February 2016 by Green Power Investment Corporation.

The installation of 14 units of 8 MW wind turbines manufactured by Siemens Gamesa, will take place at an offshore site with an area of approximately 500 hectares.

"The Japanese government has declared its target of achieving carbon neutrality, which means zero overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. Offshore wind power is positioned as an important future source of electricity, and construction of offshore wind power facilities is expected to begin in earnest around 2026. The MOL Group will use this project as a foothold to deepen its knowledge of CTV operation and contribute to the wider development and use of offshore wind power generation," MOL said.

The two vessels, JCAT Three and Kazehaya were constructed by Damen Shipyard Gorinchem. Each vessel is 26,3 meters long, with 10-meter breadth and capacity to carry 12 passengers.

Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Activity Renewables Crew Transfer Vessels

Related Offshore News

Credit: RWE

Jan De Nul's Next-Gen Installation Vessels to Install...
L to R: Torgeir Haugan, Senior Vice President, Vard Singapore Pte.,Tuva Flagstad-Andersen, Regional Manager, Region North Europe at DNV, and Kenneth Walland, CEO Edda Wind. (Photo: DNV)

DNV to Class Edda Wind's New CSOVs


Trending Offshore News

Image 2a (left) – Damaged chain link perimeter skirt on southwest corner of helipad Image 2b (right) – Portion of a main rotor blade found on the deck below the helipad - Credit: NTSB

NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Offshore Platform...
Offshore

Deep flexpipe under surveillance
Equipment

Insight

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

Video

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Current News

BW Energy: New Well Adds 6,000 Barrels Per Day at Offshore Field in Gabon

BW Energy: New Well Adds 6,000 Barrels Per Day at Offshore Field in Gabon

Kim Heng Offshore & Marine Partners with KOM for Offshore Projects in South Korea

Kim Heng Offshore & Marine Partners with KOM for Offshore Projects in South Korea

Russia Says It Will Press U.N. Security Council over Nord Stream Pipeline Blast Probe

Russia Says It Will Press U.N. Security Council over Nord Stream Pipeline Blast Probe

Equinor Gets Consent to Dispose of Heimdal Field Facilities

Equinor Gets Consent to Dispose of Heimdal Field Facilities

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine