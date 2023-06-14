Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Altrad Secures 5-year Fabric Maintenance Services Deal in UK North Sea

June 14, 2023

Credit: Altrad
Industrial services company Altrad said Wednesday it had won a 5-year contract to support the fabric maintenance of multiple assets for a major operator in the UK North Sea.

According to Altrad, the contract, which takes effect on August 1, 2023, is worth more than £150 million contract, with an option of two 2-year extensions.

Altrad will deliver a range of fabric maintenance services, including project management, planning and coordination, scaffolding, rope access, protective coatings, insulation, and industrial cleaning services across the unnamed operator’s entire offshore and onshore asset fleet.

 

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

JDR to Provide Inter-array Cables for 30MW Floating Offshore Wind Project in Mediterranean Sea

DP Gezina Vessel to Remain Busy in the Baltic Sea with Contract Extension

Altrad Secures 5-year Fabric Maintenance Services Deal in UK North Sea

Swedish Prosecutor Hopes to Conclude Nord Stream Probe in Autumn

