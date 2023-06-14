Altrad Secures 5-year Fabric Maintenance Services Deal in UK North Sea

Industrial services company Altrad said Wednesday it had won a 5-year contract to support the fabric maintenance of multiple assets for a major operator in the UK North Sea.

According to Altrad, the contract, which takes effect on August 1, 2023, is worth more than £150 million contract, with an option of two 2-year extensions.

Altrad will deliver a range of fabric maintenance services, including project management, planning and coordination, scaffolding, rope access, protective coatings, insulation, and industrial cleaning services across the unnamed operator’s entire offshore and onshore asset fleet.