Semco Maritime, PTSC M&C to Build Substations for Poland's 1.5GW Offshore Wind Farm

The PGE Group and Ørsted have awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for four 375 MW offshore substations for the Baltica 2 project in Poland to a consortium consisting of Semco Maritime and PTSC Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C) supported by primary sub-contractors ISC Consulting Engineers and Hyundai Electric.

The Baltica 2 offshore wind farm project is located in the Southern part of the Baltic Sea, approximately 40 kilometers off the Polish coast, and is scheduled for commissioning by the end of 2027.

The offshore wind farm will have a capacity of approximately 1.5 GW and will be Poland’s largest-ever renewable energy project with 107 wind turbines producing enough green energy to cover the power consumption of approximately 2.4 million Polish households.

The contract includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the four offshore substations, which will be manufactured at PTSC M&C’s yard in Vungtau, a port city in south Vietnam.

Semco Maritime will design, procure and install high and medium voltage, SCADA and auxiliary systems supported by ISC Consulting Engineers and Hyundai Electric. The contract will be executed in 2023-2026.

Vice President Renewables, Semco Maritime, Frank Holm: “We are proud that Poland’s largest electricity provider and the global leader in offshore wind have awarded our consortium a landmark order in one of the largest offshore wind projects in the world. Together with our partner PTSC M&C, we look forward to contributing to the growing offshore wind industry in Poland, leveraging our experience from offshore substation projects and cooperating closely with the PGE Group and Ørsted to bring green, affordable, and reliable energy ashore for millions of consumers."

"The award of Baltica 2 Project with our loyal partner Semco Maritime once again affirms our determination in shifting the service lines to the renewable sector to integrate into the energy transition flow happening at a global scale. With this project, PTSC M&C will keep showing its best spirits and qualities in EPCI projects that our customers and partners have trusted,” says Dong Xuan Thang, PTSC M&C’s Managing Director.

“The signing of the contract for offshore power stations for Baltica 2 is another key agreement within the project. The project is gaining momentum and has clearly entered the phase of finalizing further important contracts necessary for the development of the Baltica Offshore Wind Farm. Substations will be delivered for the Baltica 2 stage of about 1.5 GW capacity which is planned to be commissioned by 2027.

"Our goal is to build new, green generation capacities in the Baltic Sea with a planned total of 2.5 GW by 2030 which is of great importance for strengthening Poland’s energy security,” says Wojciech Dąbrowski, President of the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna.

“The signing of the contract for offshore substations is an important milestone for the project which brings us closer to delivering Poland’s largest-ever renewable energy project – an offshore wind farm that will produce enough green energy to cover the power consumption of approximately 2.4 million Polish households. We are pleased to entrust the consortium Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C with the design, manufacturing and commissioning of substations for the first stage of the Baltica Offshore Wind Farm,” says Agata Staniewska-Bolesta, Managing Director of Ørsted Offshore Poland.

