TotalEnergies Makes Oil and Gas Discovery Offshore Nigeria. Eyes Tie-back to Ofon Field Facilities

June 13, 2023

Credit: HJBC/AdobeStock
French oil major TotalEnergies on Tuesday announced the Ntokon oil and gas discovery on OML102 block offshore Nigeria. 

Located in shallow waters, 60 km off the southeast coast of Nigeria, the Ntokon-1AX discovery well encountered 38 meters of net oil pay and 15 meters of net gas pay, while its side-track Ntokon-1G1 encountered 73 meters of net oil pay, in well-developed and excellent quality reservoirs, TotalEnergies said.

Ntokon-1G1 tested successfully up to a maximum rate of about 5,000 barrels per day of 40° API oil, the company said.

Located 20 km from the Ofon field facilities on OML102, Ntokon is planned to be developed through a tie-back to these existing facilities.

“The Ntokon discovery opens a promising outlook for a new tie-back development’’, said Nicolas Terraz, President, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies. “After the start-up of production of the Ikike tie-back on OML99 in 2022, this new success in the area further demonstrates the potential of nearby exploration to create value within our low cost, low emission strategy”.

OML 102 is operated by TotalEnergies EP Nigeria with a 40% interest, alongside partner NNPC Ltd with the remaining 60%.

