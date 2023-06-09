Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Island Offshore Bags Offshore Mooring Work in Mediterranean Sea, Gulf of Mexico

June 9, 2023

©Island Offshore
©Island Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Island Offshore has recently secured work for its Island Victory vessel, which will install a mooring spread for an FSRU (Floating Storage Regasification Unit) for an undisclosed client. 

The contract kicks in the autumn of 2023 and has a duration of  90-120 days.

The contracted scope of work for the Island Victory involves the installation of a complete underwater Restricted Catenary Mooring System (RCM), "as built" survey, flexible riser installation, PLEM, spool, and umbilical installation comprising mobilization of a HLS lay spread on board.

“We are delighted with this contract for Island Victory's new and important customer. It is also the first time we have an HLS lay spread installed on board, which further expands Victory's already well-reputed track record,” says Head of Chartering Hallgeir Linge Reitan.

Island Offshore also said it had secured work for the vessel in the second half of 2024, when Island Victory will return to the Gulf of Mexico, and the customer Subsea 7. 

The contracted work involves complete mooring installation at a US Floating Production and Storage System Installation and associated underwater construction work in ultra-deep water. The engagement is fixed for 120 days + options.

“It is always nice to be awarded recurring work with close business connections! Hats off to the captain and crew for working safely and efficiently, giving us opportunities like this. Since delivery in February 2020, Victory has been chartered by Subsea 7 for approximately 740 days!”


Energy Industry News Activity Floating Production North America Gulf of Mexico FSRU Mooring Mediterranean Sea

Related Offshore News

CG rendering of Delfin FLNG - Credit: MOL

MOL's Investment to Expedite Final Investment Decisions on...
©Ulmatec

Ulmatec to Deliver Gangway for Another Jones Act Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Sapura Berani - Credit: Jackson Liaw

Malaysia's Sapura Energy Lands $303 Million in Contracts...
Energy
Orsted Chief Executive Mads Nipper - Credit: Orsted

Orsted to Invest $68B in Renewable Energy by 2030
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Current News

Shell Pivots Back to Oil to Win Over Investors - Sources

Shell Pivots Back to Oil to Win Over Investors - Sources

Island Offshore Bags Offshore Mooring Work in Mediterranean Sea, Gulf of Mexico

Island Offshore Bags Offshore Mooring Work in Mediterranean Sea, Gulf of Mexico

Partners Developing Solution for CTV Electrification Refits

Partners Developing Solution for CTV Electrification Refits

Gumbs to Step Down as President and CEO of Bosch Rexroth North America

Gumbs to Step Down as President and CEO of Bosch Rexroth North America

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine