Island Offshore Bags Offshore Mooring Work in Mediterranean Sea, Gulf of Mexico

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Island Offshore has recently secured work for its Island Victory vessel, which will install a mooring spread for an FSRU (Floating Storage Regasification Unit) for an undisclosed client.

The contract kicks in the autumn of 2023 and has a duration of 90-120 days.

The contracted scope of work for the Island Victory involves the installation of a complete underwater Restricted Catenary Mooring System (RCM), "as built" survey, flexible riser installation, PLEM, spool, and umbilical installation comprising mobilization of a HLS lay spread on board.

“We are delighted with this contract for Island Victory's new and important customer. It is also the first time we have an HLS lay spread installed on board, which further expands Victory's already well-reputed track record,” says Head of Chartering Hallgeir Linge Reitan.



Island Offshore also said it had secured work for the vessel in the second half of 2024, when Island Victory will return to the Gulf of Mexico, and the customer Subsea 7.

The contracted work involves complete mooring installation at a US Floating Production and Storage System Installation and associated underwater construction work in ultra-deep water. The engagement is fixed for 120 days + options.

“It is always nice to be awarded recurring work with close business connections! Hats off to the captain and crew for working safely and efficiently, giving us opportunities like this. Since delivery in February 2020, Victory has been chartered by Subsea 7 for approximately 740 days!”





