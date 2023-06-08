TGS, SLB in U.S. Gulf of Mexico OBN Survey

Norway-based seismic data firm TGS in a strategic collaboration with oilfield services firm SLB on Thursday announced the start of the Engagement 4 Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) multi-client acquisition in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

According to TGS, the acquisition of the 152 OCS block, sparse OBN survey is now underway, extending contiguous data coverage from prior phases into western Green Canyon.

"In an area known for increasingly challenging subsurface imaging, application of full-waveform inversion (FWI) utilizing ultra-long offsets will provide a dataset that represents a step-change in the conceivable geological and geophysical interpretation," TGS said.

In support of existing leases and future lease sale acreage, fast-track products will be made available in Q4 2023, with final processing

completion scheduled for H2 2024, TGS said.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: "Alongside our project partners, we are excited to bring our sixth multi-client OBN project to fruition in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Ever-positive, proven imaging results from prior phases support continued application of these advanced seismic techniques, delivering significant exploration value to our clients."



The project is supported by industry funding, TGS said.