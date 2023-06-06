Ulmatec to Deliver Gangway for Another Jones Act Offshore Wind Vessel

Norway-based gangway supplier Ulmatec has secured a contract to supply a 32-meter motion-compensated gangway and logistics support systems for the next US-built Jones Act service operation vessel.

This 260-foot vessel will be built for Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) by North American Shipbuilding, an ECO affiliate. The vessel is a sister design to the “ECO Edison,” the first U.S.-built Jones Act service operation vessel (SOV), and will feature spacious cabins and facilities for 60 technicians. It will serve the growing offshore wind industry in the U.S.

As previously reported, Ulmatec, in August 2022, won an order to supply a 32-meter motion-compensated gangway, and logistics support systems for ECO Edison.

Ulmatec says its hybrid drive gangway offers superior energy consumption numbers compared to all-electric gangways.

"With the accumulator-stabilized boom, energy consumption for lifting and luffing is minimized. The workability of the vessel is supported by the gangway’s 12m telescope compensation range, infinitely adjustable access height (to the wind turbines) and integrated elevator in the gangway pedestal," Ulmatec said. ©Ulmatec

Ulmatec further said that logistics is supported with electric drive trolleys along the stepless gangway. Loading and unloading of the vessel will be completed with an integrated six metric ton crane function. For offshore use, a fully 3-D compensated, three metric ton crane will be accessible via the underside of the gangway.

“It is a sign of confidence from Edison Chouest Offshore that they again choose our gangway. Our development in cooperation with the shipowner and yard ensures a perfect fit for the vessel. Parts of the gangway delivery is in fact manufactured by the yard, ensuring good integration, less energy consumption through local manufacture and lots of timing flexibility for the yard. Our gangway system is fully DP integrated, assisting the crew in choosing the right access point and route between the wind turbines,” says Bjørn Gjerde - Sales Manager in Ulmatec.

As for the ECO Edison vessel, mentioned earlier, it will be delivered in 2024 and immediately provide operational support out of Port Jefferson, New York, for Ørsted and Eversource's joint venture offshore wind portfolio, which includes South Fork Wind, Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind. Once complete, South Fork Wind, Sunrise Wind and Revolution Wind will generate approximately 1.7 GW of offshore wind power, enough to power over a million homes.

The vessel will be utilized during the operation and maintenance (O&M) phases of the wind-farm projects, serving as an at-sea base of operations to accommodate and transfer technicians, tools, and parts safely to and from the individual wind turbine generators.



