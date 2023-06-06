Sperry Marine to Deliver Navigation Systems for SAL Heavy Lift's New Vessels

Sperry Marine has secured the contract to deliver complete navigation systems including its VisionMaster Net bridge, NAVIGAT gyrocompass, and NAVIPILOT 4500N autopilot for four vessels under construction for SAL Heavy Lift at WuHu shipyard, China.

Sperry Marine’s VM Net bridge system provides connected navigation and can be supported remotely, reducing the requirement for in-person service calls, the company said.

According to Sperry Marine, VM Net is designed for simplified deployment and increased system availability, creating the foundation for ‘big data’ on the vessel to improve operational efficiency while reducing through-life costs.

The NAVIGAT 3500 fiber optic gyrocompass provides highly accurate pitch/heave information, which is particularly important for safe operations under loaded conditions. The NAVIGAT family of compasses provides superior heading measurement in all kinds of dynamic conditions with compatibility with Sperry Marine CompassNet, dubbed "the industry’s first networked heading management system."

According to Sperry Marine, NAVIGAT 3500 can also contribute to fuel efficiency gains, supporting course optimization using Sperry’s NAVIPILOT 4500N autopilot, which the company says is proven to reduce rudder drag, further improving the performance of the vessels.

Part of the NAVIPILOT series of autopilot systems, NAVIPILOT 4500N is designed to deliver improved course-keeping with reduced fuel consumption and lower workload on the bridge, Sperry Marine said.

HAL’s new vessels will feature methanol-ready propulsion systems and zero emission port operations thanks to ‘cold-ironing' connections to shoreside electricity.

The vessels feature powerful, fast and fully electric cranes with 1,600 tonnes of lifting capacity.

“We have designed our ORCA-class ships to be the most efficient vessels in their class with fuel consumption and carbon emission figures far superior to any existing heavy lift vessels,” said Dr Martin Harren, owner and CEO of SAL Heavy Lift.

“Our decision to select Sperry Marine as our navigation solutions partner was based on their ability to deploy systems that meet our demanding requirements.”

"This agreement demonstrates Sperry Marine’s ability to support the primary goals of SAL’s newbuilding programme, providing advanced solutions for safety of navigation as well as greater vessel efficiency and fuel savings,” said James Collett, Managing Director, Sperry Marine. "Equipping these highly-specialised ships calls for a unique blend of technical expertise and close co-ordination between SAL and Sperry’s global teams.