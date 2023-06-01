Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Germany, Denmark Sign Offshore Wind Cooperation Deal - Handelsblatt

June 1, 2023

Germany and Denmark have signed a legally binding cooperation agreement for offshore wind energy, Handelsblatt business daily reported on Thursday, citing an economy ministry spokesperson. 

The newspaper said the deal would create the basis for future green electricity imports to Germany and make electricity supplies cheaper, safer and less dependent on fossil fuels.

 The economy ministry was not immediately available for comment. 

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Writing by Madeline Chambers, Editing by Rachel More)

Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe

