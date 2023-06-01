Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Denmark's Semco Maritime to Acquire German Firm Wind Multiplikator

June 1, 2023

Credit; Semco Maritime

Denmark-based engineering and contracting group Semco Maritime has agreed to acquire German firm Wind Multiplikator, specialized in managing offshore wind farms and projects and providing engineering and consulting services.

The transaction also includes all activities in offshore service provider OWS Off-Shore Wind Solutions, which is part of Wind Multiplikator Group. 

The combined Wind Multiplikator Group focuses on offshore wind O&M related activities, including major component exchanges (MCE) and repairs (MCR).

The Wind Multiplikator Group has 250 employees based in Bremen and an operational center in Emden, offering more than 25,000 sqm of indoor hall space and 28,000 sqm of storage space with a holding area of approximately 167,000 sqm at the service hub for offshore wind farms with direct access to the North Sea via a 450 tons gantry crane.

"The acquisition will accelerate the positive development of the Wind Multiplikator Group, significantly strengthen Semco Maritime’s position in the offshore wind service market and contribute to the realisation of Semco Maritime’s strategic aim of becoming the global leader for large renewable infrastructure projects and within operations and maintenance (O&M) to offshore wind farms in particular," Semco Maritime said.

"The companies’ service offerings are highly complementary spanning the full range from engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts and project management to operational management of offshore wind farms and major component exchanges and repairs," Semco Maritime said.

According to Semco Maritime, the combined service business will have 455 employees operating across the entire offshore wind service value chain. The financial details of the proposed acquisition were not disclosed.

