Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Gas Leak at Equnior’s Hammerfest Plant Stopped

May 31, 2023

Source: Equinor
Source: Equinor

The gas leak that occurred at the Hammerfest LNG plant at Melkøya in Norway on May 31 has been stopped, and normalisation is under way.

Equinor’s emergency response organisation has been demobilised and the emergency services have left Melkøya.

The leak occurred in connection with a valve in one of the plant’s cooling circuits. The gas that leaked is used for cooling during production of LNG.

Equinor’s emergency response organisation was mobilised and the incident was handled in collaboration with emergency services. Relevant authorities were notified. There were 98 people present at the factory when the incident occurred. All personnel are accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Equinor has released a statement saying: “It is too soon to say when production at the plant can be resumed.”

LNG Production

Related Offshore News

Egina FPSO - Credit: John Idigbo/MarineTraffic.com

TotalEnergies Granted 20-Year License Renewal on Nigerian...
©Aker BP

Heerema to Deliver Jacket for Aker BP's Munin Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

©ABB

ABB's Whale's Tail-inspired Propulsion Concept Aims to Cut...
Technology
Adriatic LNG / Credit: Floydrosebridge/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

Four Bidders Vie For Stake in Exxon LNG Terminal Offshore...
Offshore

Sponsored

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Current News

Gas Leak at Equnior’s Hammerfest Plant Stopped

Gas Leak at Equnior’s Hammerfest Plant Stopped

Career Moves: US Offshore Wind Powering Up

Career Moves: US Offshore Wind Powering Up

Cyan, Taya in Offshore Wind Vessel Collab in Taiwan

Cyan, Taya in Offshore Wind Vessel Collab in Taiwan

Petrobras, TotalEnergies, Shell, Others, Pen Production Sharing Contracts for Blocks Offshore Brazil

Petrobras, TotalEnergies, Shell, Others, Pen Production Sharing Contracts for Blocks Offshore Brazil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine