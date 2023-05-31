Gas Leak at Equnior’s Hammerfest Plant Stopped

The gas leak that occurred at the Hammerfest LNG plant at Melkøya in Norway on May 31 has been stopped, and normalisation is under way.

Equinor’s emergency response organisation has been demobilised and the emergency services have left Melkøya.

The leak occurred in connection with a valve in one of the plant’s cooling circuits. The gas that leaked is used for cooling during production of LNG.

Equinor’s emergency response organisation was mobilised and the incident was handled in collaboration with emergency services. Relevant authorities were notified. There were 98 people present at the factory when the incident occurred. All personnel are accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Equinor has released a statement saying: “It is too soon to say when production at the plant can be resumed.”



