Cyan, Taya in Offshore Wind Vessel Collab in Taiwan

Singapore-based Cyan Renewables said Wednesday it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to partner with Taiya Renewable Energy, a Taiwanese offshore wind farm development company.

Under the MOU, Cyan and Taiya will collaborate to build vessel capacity, including CLV, FIV and WTIV vessels, and work together on deployment in Taiwan and other markets.

The MOU also outlines partnerships on key infrastructure like offshore wind supply base, as well as working together to establish new local partnerships and strengthen governmental and industry-academia cooperation in Taiwan, Cyan, which recently contracted Ulstein Design & Solutions BV to design a series of new floating foundation installation vessels (FFIV) dedicated to offshore wind , said Wednesday.

Taiya’s current offshore wind farm projects in Taiwan have a projected capacity of 2.2 GW and includes Huanyang, a 440MW capacity wind farm off the coast of Changhua.

"Cyan brings to the table 30+ years of track record of operating offshore vessels globally, to provide innovative solutions for clients and partners with reliable and efficient best-in-class service. Together with Taiya, we hope to join forces under the MOU to resolve critical supply chain challenges in Taiwan’s offshore wind industry. There are clear synergies and we are excited to work together to support Taiwan’s renewable energy development goals," Cyan said.



