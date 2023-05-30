Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Three-year Charter for Olympic Triton Subsea Support Vessel

May 30, 2023

Olympic Triton vessel near an offshore wind monopiile - ©Ludger Zikking/MarineTraffic.com
Olympic Triton vessel near an offshore wind monopiile - ©Ludger Zikking/MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian subsea services company Reach Subsea has exercised the option to charter the subsea support and construction vessel Olympic Triton vessel for three years plus two yearly options, including the six months charter announced in February.

Olympic Triton is a multifunctional subsea vessel with a 150 tons crane and a large accommodation and deck capacity, which, Reach Subsea said, is suitable to meet Reach Subsea’s clients' requirements within both the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors. 

Reach Subsea has already utilized the vessel for a project started in the first quarter 2023, for a renewable energy company in North West Europe.

“We are impressed with the performance of the vessel and the marine management from Olympic, and we are very happy to further build on our long-standing fruitful cooperation. The structure of the contract implies limited risk and a good upside for both Reach Subsea and Olympic and includes a portion of profit sharing between the two parties,” said Jostein Alendal.

Energy Vessels Subsea Activity Construction Vessel

Related Offshore News

Credit: Port of Aberdeen

H2Shore: Port of Aberdeen and Subsea 7 to Explore...
Appomattox platform ©Shell

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Systems for Shell's U.S. Gulf...


Trending Offshore News

Stena Evolution - Credit; Stena Drilling

A Decade in the Making: Stena Evolution Drillship Prepares...
Drilling
Adriatic LNG / Credit: Floydrosebridge/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

Four Bidders Vie For Stake in Exxon LNG Terminal Offshore...
Offshore

Sponsored

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Current News

QatarEnergy to Sign Long-term Asian LNG Supply Deal on Thursday - Source

QatarEnergy to Sign Long-term Asian LNG Supply Deal on Thursday - Source

Semi-submersible Drilling Rig Assigned for Kjøttkake Exploration Well Offshore Norway

Semi-submersible Drilling Rig Assigned for Kjøttkake Exploration Well Offshore Norway

NKT to Supply Export Power Cables for OX2 and Ingka Investments' Swedish Offshore Wind Projects

NKT to Supply Export Power Cables for OX2 and Ingka Investments' Swedish Offshore Wind Projects

Blue Ocean Seismic Services' Robots Pass "Crucial" Tests in Loch Linne

Blue Ocean Seismic Services' Robots Pass "Crucial" Tests in Loch Linne

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine