Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Provence Grand Large Floating Wind Farm: First Foundation Floated Out

May 23, 2023

©Eiffage Metals
©Eiffage Metals

The first of three SBM Offshore designed foundations of the Provence Grand Large floating wind farm was floated out this week at the fabrication yard in Fos-sur-Mer, France.

Eiffage Metals, the Fos-sur-Mer fabrication yard owner, said Monday:”The three [floating foundations] of this [offshore wind farm] were assembled in our plant in Fos-sur-Mer. These tripod-shaped structures have two submersible buoys at their ends, between which is an innovative anchoring system with tensioned lines. They are 45 m high and will support wind turbines capable of producing 8.4 MW.”

The three foundations, which will feature Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines, are planned to be installed at the Provence Grand Large pilot floating wind farm off Marseille. This will be the first floating wind farm in France.

Back in 2016, SBM Offshore won a deal with EDF Renouvelables for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of three floating units and its mooring system for the project for the project Provence Grand Large

In September 2022, SBM Offshore awarded BOA a contract to float off the three foundations using its Boa Barge 36.

In its quarterly report released on May 11, SBM Offshore said that the construction of the three Provence Grand Large floating foundations had been completed, and that preparation was ongoing for the load out operations to allow subsequently for the integration of the three turbines with a capacity of 8.4 MW each by Siemens Gamesa. 

Upon completion of the turbine integration and pre-commissioning phase, SBM Offshore will perform the offshore installation of the floaters and the anchoring systems. The Provence Grand Large floating offshore wind pilot farm targets electricity generation before the end of 2023.

 

Energy Renewable Energy Engineering Industry News Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

©BlueFloat Energy

Sinclair and Scaraben Floating Wind Farms in UK to Test...
Hywind Tampen floating wind farm - Photographer: Karoline Rivero Bernacki/ Credit: Equinor

World's Largest Floating Wind Farm Powers Up Another...


Trending Offshore News

©BOEM

BOEM Completes Environmental Analysis of New Jersey...
Offshore
©Barryroe Offshore Energy

Irish Minister's Decision Sparks Disappointment and...
Energy

Sponsored

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Current News

How to Stop Skyscraper-sized Floating Wind Turbines from Drifting Away

How to Stop Skyscraper-sized Floating Wind Turbines from Drifting Away

TotalEnergies Prepares for Mozambique LNG Restart

TotalEnergies Prepares for Mozambique LNG Restart

Provence Grand Large Floating Wind Farm: First Foundation Floated Out

Provence Grand Large Floating Wind Farm: First Foundation Floated Out

Drone-Based Methane Emissions Survey to Aid Bumi Armada's Action Plan for Kraken FPSO

Drone-Based Methane Emissions Survey to Aid Bumi Armada's Action Plan for Kraken FPSO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine