Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OMV Extends Partnership with CGG for Advanced Seismic Imaging and Reservoir Characterization

May 23, 2023

Credit: Agata Kadar/AdobeStock
Credit: Agata Kadar/AdobeStock

Seismic data firm CGG has been awarded a new contract by the oil firm OMV to continue operating a dedicated center at its head office in Vienna for an initial three-year period. 

CGG said that during the contract time, OMV would continue to benefit from in-house access to CGG’s advanced seismic imaging and reservoir characterization technology, as well as the support of its multi-disciplinary geoscience expertise to support key energy transition areas, such as CCUS, geothermal, and mining & minerals.

 Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG, said: “CGG has been providing high-end seismic imaging services to OMV in its office for over 40 years. This long-term partnership is a testament to the value that our dedicated center delivers through experienced people, innovative technologies, and tailored solutions to meet OMV’s needs. We are particularly delighted to win this new dedicated center contract as it extends our collaboration with OMV into their worldwide low-carbon business areas, giving CGG the opportunity to leverage our expertise and technology to support OMV’s energy transition plan.”

Geoscience Activity Seismic

Related Offshore News

© Fugro Fugro Pioneer running lines with seismic equipment deployed performing a geophysical survey.

Fugro and Fraunhofer IWES Collaborate on Surveys for...
Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Shell to Use New AI Technology in Deepwater Oil...


Trending Offshore News

©BOEM

BOEM Completes Environmental Analysis of New Jersey...
Offshore
©Barryroe Offshore Energy

Irish Minister's Decision Sparks Disappointment and...
Energy

Sponsored

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Current News

Investment Firm Kistos Acquires Mime Petroleum, Gains Access to Norway's Offshore Oil Fields

Investment Firm Kistos Acquires Mime Petroleum, Gains Access to Norway's Offshore Oil Fields

Germany Cannot be Relaxed about Baltic LNG Capacity, Senior Official Says

Germany Cannot be Relaxed about Baltic LNG Capacity, Senior Official Says

Lula Doubts Petrobras Oil Project in Amazon Basin Would Hurt Environment

Lula Doubts Petrobras Oil Project in Amazon Basin Would Hurt Environment

Heritage Petroleum Names Ex-ConocoPhillips Exec as New CEO as Chow Set to Retire

Heritage Petroleum Names Ex-ConocoPhillips Exec as New CEO as Chow Set to Retire

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine