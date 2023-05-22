BOEM Completes Environmental Analysis of New Jersey Offshore Wind Project

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) said Monday it had completed its environmental analysis of the proposed Ocean Wind 1 wind project offshore New Jersey, which could power up to a half million households.

As part of the Ocean Wind 1 project, Orsted's Ocean Wind LLC proposes to build up to 98 wind turbine generators (WTGs) and up to three offshore substations within its lease area.

At its closest point, the Ocean Wind 1 project will be at least 13 nautical miles southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Export cables are anticipated to make landfall in Ocean County and Cape May County, New Jersey.

If all 98 WTGs are approved for installation, the estimated capacity range will be from 1,215 to 1,440 megawatts, capable of powering up to 504,000 households per year. If approved, Ocean Wind 1 will be the third commercial-scale offshore wind project located on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf approved by the Biden-Harris administration.

A “Notice of Availability” for the final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Ocean Wind LLC’s Proposed Wind Energy Facility Offshore New Jersey” will publish in the Federal Register on May 26, 2023. The final EIS analyzes the potential environmental impacts of the activities laid out in Ocean Wind LLC’s Construction and Operations Plan. The final EIS is available on BOEM’s website.

On June 24, 2022, BOEM published a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), starting a 45-day public comment period, which was later extended until Aug. 23, 2022.

BOEM said Monday it had also held three virtual public hearings to solicit additional feedback on the draft EIS from Tribal nations, local community members, commercial fishing interests, and other ocean users. BOEM received a total of 1,389 comment submissions from Federal, Tribal, state, and local government agencies; non-governmental organizations, and the general public during the comment period.

"BOEM considered these comments and stakeholders’ feedback when developing the final EIS, a critical step to ensure the project can move forward while balancing the needs and interests of everyone who may be affected by the development," BOEM said.

BOEM plans to issue a Record of Decision (ROD) on whether to approve the proposed project this summer. The ROD is the conclusion of the National Environmental Policy Act EIS process.