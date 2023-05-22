Harbour Energy Taps Expro for Balmoral Well Abandonment Project

Offshore well services firm Expro said Monday it had won a new contract with oil and gas company Harbour Energy for a well abandonment campaign as part of the decommissioning project for the Balmoral area, in the UK Continental Shelf.



The multi-year contract, valued at over $20 million, will utilize Expro’s Subsea Well Access technology with a combination of open-water and in-riser applications deployed from a semi-submersible rig.



Wells that require abandonment tend to suffer from loading and fatigue issues on the wellhead and Xmas trees. Expro’s ability to supply a lightweight open-water system will help to mitigate these loading issues during the subsea well access intervention part of the overall abandonment campaign, Expro said.

Expro’s open-water and in-riser bore selector technology, which eliminates the use of a dual bore riser for the entire abandonment campaign, is designed to deliver significantly reduced system deployment and retrieval times and with lower maintenance costs, the company said.



To overcome key technical requirements from the Harbour Energy, Expro said it had devised an innovative technological solution based on a new build lightweight intervention system, incorporating its "unique" subsea ball valve technologies.

Expro’s existing API 17G standard high debris ball valve was recently qualified to provide a single ball cut and seal on coil tubing. This ball valve technology will be re-packaged into bespoke open water riser housings to provide the lightweight solution required.

The solution developed for this award expands Expro’s subsea well access portfolio and allows Expro to now supply the client with all the subsea well access tooling required for the abandonment campaign on the Balmoral area, for horizontal and vertical Xmas Trees.

"This contract award further extends Expro’s involvement in this major campaign, with our Well Test and Well Construction teams already supporting the project. It will be delivered from Expro’s Aberdeen facilities," Expro said.



