Lamprell Names New CEO

Offshore energy engineering and construction services company Lamprell has appointed a new CEO, Ian Prescott.

"With a distinguished career spanning across the oil & gas, petrochemical, mining, power and water industries, Ian has a demonstrated track record of delivering exceptional results in leadership, strategy, and growth," Lamprell said.

Before joining Lamprell, Ian Prescott was a senior executive for various multinational private and publicly listed companies. In his previous role, he was the Senior Vice President of McDermott International, having P&L responsibility for the strategic growth and development of the Asia Pacific business covering all onshore and offshore projects and operations across the whole region. Before that, he held senior management and board positions with McDermott International, SNC Lavalin Singapore, Global Process Systems Inc. and Aker Kvaerner Australia.

Lamprell employs more than 5,000 people, with its primary facilities located in Hamriyah, in the UAE. In addition, Lamprell has facilities in Saudi Arabia through a joint venture agreement.

The company is active in foundation fabrication and other services for offshore wind projects, as well as liftboat construction. In oil and gas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction and installation services, and rig construction/refurbishment projects







