ConocoPhillips Sees 'light at end of the tunnel' for Venezuela Claims - CEO

U.S. oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips on Thursday said it sees 'light at the end of the tunnel' in long-running claims for expropriation of its Venezuelan assets, as it appeals an $8 billion arbitration award and pursues another lawsuit in the U.S.

"We're right in the middle of all those conversations as you might imagine," said Conoco CEO Ryan Lance.

Conoco has cashed $700 million from a previous $2 billion arbitration award, through a payment arrangement with state-run oil company PDVSA.

(Reuters - Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)