Aker Solutions Secures Sizable Order for Deepwater Technology in West Africa

TotalEnergies has awarded Aker Solutions a contract to provide its deepwater standard Subsea Production Systems for three additional infill wells tied back to the Moho Nord field in the Republic of the Congo.

Aker Solutions said the order was a sizable one. Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as being between NOK 0.5 billion (currently around $46,68 million) and NOK 1.5 billion (currently around $140 million).

Under the order, Aker Solutions will deliver its standard and configurable deepwater subsea production systems (SPS), including subsea x-mas’ trees (XMT), control systems, wellheads and related tie-ins and distribution systems for the Moho Nord field. The final deliveries are scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

Moho Nord is a deep offshore oil project situated 75 kilometers off the Congolese coast and at depths of 750 to 1,200 meters.

It came on stream in March 2017 and is the largest oil project ever undertaken in the Republic of the Congo. TotalEnergies is the operator of the field (53.5%), with partners Chevron (31.5%) and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (15%).

"The Moho field represents more than half of Congo’s oil production, and Aker Solutions has been present in the field since 2013. With this award, Aker Solutions continues a long-standing presence in West Africa while delivering its standardized deepwater technology, enhancing Moho’s potential. This development also deepens the existing technological and commercial ties between Aker Solutions and TotalEnergies," Aker Solutions said.



