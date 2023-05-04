Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shell Posts Q1 Profit of $9.65B

May 4, 2023

For illustration / Shell's Perdido Platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Stuart Conway/Shell Photographic Services
Shell on Thursday posted first-quarter net profit of $9.65 billion, topping analysts' forecasts, as strong earnings from fuel trading offset cooling oil and gas prices. 

Shell kept its dividend unchanged at $0.2875 per share and also kept the rate of its share repurchase program stable at $4 billion over the next three months. Shell reported adjusted earnings of $9.65 billion in the first quarter, exceeding a company-provided analyst forecast of $8 billion. 

That compared with earnings of $9.1 billion a year earlier and $9.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, when Shell reported a record annual profit of $40 billion. Lower natural gas prices in the quarter weighed on Shell's giant integrated gas business, with profits slumping 18% on the quarter to $4.9 billion. 

But this was broadly offset by a 139% jump in profits to $1.8 billion in its chemicals and refined products unit. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton and Sharon Singleton)

