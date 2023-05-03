TotalEnergies to Invest in Seventh FPSO Offshore Angola

TotalEnergies, Sonangol, and Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG), have signed a heads of agreement related to the future development of the Cameia and Golfinho fields, located on Blocks 20 and 21 in the Kwanza basin, offshore Angola.

"This heads of agreement is an important milestone towards a final investment decision expected in 2023, after partners and authorities’ approval," TotalEnergies said.

This future development project on Blocks 20 and 21, located around 150 km southwest of Luanda, will comprise an FPSO, the seventh for TotalEnergies in Angola, connected to a subsea network.

The design of this new project includes electrical generation from a combined cycle turbine and a zero flaring concept, allowing a lower carbon intensity, TotalEnergies said.

“Together with our partners, we are working to make possible this first offshore development project in the Kwanza basin, which will allow to put in production Cameia and Golfinho discoveries and add more value to new national energy resources”, said Nicolas Terraz, President, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.“TotalEnergies celebrates 70 years of presence in Angola this year. We have always been pioneers in the Angolan energy landscape.”

“This agreement should allow the first production in the maritime zone of the Kwanza and may contribute decisively for the national production objectives. Its potential may generate interest from other operators, including the beginning of other developments on the Kwanza Basin”, said Paulo Jerónimo, Chairman of the Board of ANPG, congratulating the pioneers TotalEnergies and Sonangol Pesquisa e Produção, and awaiting with expectation the next phases for the concretization of results.

“Today, we reached an important milestone. For the coming years, the objective is for this project to be successful. For some time now, we want Blocks 20 and 21 to start producing, and we target a final investment decision this year, allowing soon that the offshore Kwanza Basin begins production”, said Gaspar Martins, Chairman of the Board, at Sonangol.

TotalEnergies EP Angola Blocks 20-21 (Operator) holds an 80% interest in each block, while Sonangol Pesquisa e Produção S.A holds the remaining 20%.



