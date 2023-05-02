Wave Energy Legislation Passes Senate Committee in California

California Senate Bill 605 has been passed in California’s Senate Energy Committee and the Natural Resources and Water Committee.

SB 605, proposed by California State Senator Steve Padilla, passed both committees unanimously, 15-0 and 10-0, respectively. The bill now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The legislative initiative seeks to create a framework for the development of wave energy in California and to establish a regulatory pathway for the construction and operation of wave energy projects in state waters. The bill would also require California’s Energy Commission to develop a strategic plan for the deployment of wave and tidal technologies, infrastructure, and facilities.

It also notes that ocean energy represents the “third largest source of renewable energy and the largest source of underutilized renewable energy.”

SB 605 recognizes the vast potential and benefits that wave energy provides, saying that if developed and deployed at scale, wave and tidal energy can provide both economic and environmental benefits to the state and the nation. The bill has received support from a broad coalition of businesses, environmental organizations, and economic development groups.

Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power Global, submitted written testimony in support of the bill. “Over 70% of the Earth’s surface is covered by water, so it is no wonder we look to the ocean in our search for solutions to some of the world’s most daunting challenges, such as climate change,” said Braverman in her testimony. “According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in California, the energy potential from the ocean is 140 TWh/year, which is the equivalent to the power needs of 13 million homes or 69% of California’s 2019 net electricity generation.”

Joining Braverman in testifying to the committees in support of the historic legislation was former CalEPA Secretary and current AltaSea President and CEO Terry Tamminen. “We need to continue to innovate the policies, technologies, and financing of new clean, renewable energy sources for our state if we hope to achieve our ambitious goals for clean air and a climate-resilient economy,” said Tamminen in his testimony. “This important measure would set California on the path towards becoming a global leader in ocean energy and developing this untapped source of clean, resilient, abundant, and renewable energy.”

In January 2023, Eco Wave Power unveiled what is believed to be the first-ever onshore wave energy unit in the United States, at AltaSea’s campus at the Port of Los Angeles.

SB 605 is the second bill introduced focused on exploring wave energy technology introduced in the past year. In March 2022, New Jersey Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak introduced legislation that would require the state of New Jersey to add wave energy to New Jersey’s energy master plan and provide funding for feasibility studies and pilot programs. The bill is currently in the State Senate Environment & Energy Committee and will be brought before the committee in the coming weeks.



