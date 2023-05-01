Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazilian Oil-Export Tax Concerning, says Shell Chief

May 1, 2023

© Ranimiro / Adobe Stock
© Ranimiro / Adobe Stock

The head of oil major Shell Plc's Brazilian operations on Monday said a temporary oil-export tax established in March was a concerning development that could hurt the country's investment attractiveness.

Brazil's government in March said the temporary, four-month tax would compensate for its decision to partially maintain a tax exemption on fuels for consumers, and help meet the country’s fiscal targets.

"This is a concerning precedent, but hopefully a temporary and isolated one to keep Brazil as a competitive province in the long term," said Cristiano Pinto da Costa in remarks at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston.

Brazil should not add "tax burden to an industry that is already exposed," he added. Shell has 17 floating platforms currently producing oil and gas in Brazil and is the largest producer in the country after state-controlled Petrobras.

Oil majors including Shell, TotalEnergies and Equinor filed an injunction against the tax in March.

(Reporting by Sabrina ValleEditing by Bill Berkrot)

Offshore Production South America Tax

Related Offshore News

© Luan / Adobe Stock

Petrobras to Keep Stake in Colombia's Deepwater Block...
Noble Don Taylor ©Richard Head/MarineTraffic.com

ExxonMobil Strikes Oil Again in Guyana's Stabroek Block


Trending Offshore News

Transocean Encourage - Credit: Geir Frits Myklebust/MarineTraffic.com

Transocean Drills 'First' Fully-automated Hole Section of...
Technology
©Geir Frits Myklebust/MarineTraffic.com

Floatel Endurance Selected for Skarv Satellites Project...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Current News

SBM Offshore, ExxonMobil Pen Operation Deal for Four FPSOs in Guyana

SBM Offshore, ExxonMobil Pen Operation Deal for Four FPSOs in Guyana

Samsung Heavy Industries Unveils Next-Generation FLNG

Samsung Heavy Industries Unveils Next-Generation FLNG

Wave Energy Legislation Passes Senate Committee in California

Wave Energy Legislation Passes Senate Committee in California

Exxon Mobil Not Quitting Exploration in Brazil

Exxon Mobil Not Quitting Exploration in Brazil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine