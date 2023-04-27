Ocean Winds Reaches FID on French Offshore Wind Project

Offshore wind developer Ocean Winds on Thursday announced the Final Investment Decision for the Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm in France.

The project of around 500 MW in France represents a total investment of €2.7 billion, said the company, which is a 50-50 joint venture in 2020 by EDP Renewables and ENGIE.

Earlier in April 2023, Ocean Winds reached the Financial Investment decision on its îles d’Yeu Noirmoutier offshore wind project in France - also around 500 MW - project, and the company reached a Financial Close on Moray West (882 MW) offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The total investment secured for the three projects represents €7.4 billion.