Shearwater Bags 4D Survey Offshore Cote d’Ivoire

Oslo-listed offshore seismic survey services firm Shearwater GeoServices has won a contract for 4D geophysical monitor survey contract in Cote d’Ivoire.

Shearwater will use the SW Empress for the operation, which is expected to last approximately two months beginning in May 2023, in direct continuation of ongoing surveys in the region.

“We look forward to our first project in Cote d’Ivoire and to forge a new client-relationship,” said Shearwater GeoServices CEO Irene Waage Basili. “Our robust 4D solutions deliver reliable and accurate information, enabling our client to make informed reservoir-management decisions”.

Shearwater did not say who the client was.



