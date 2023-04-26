Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shearwater Bags 4D Survey Offshore Cote d’Ivoire

April 26, 2023

©Shearwater
©Shearwater

Oslo-listed offshore seismic survey services firm Shearwater GeoServices has won a contract for 4D geophysical monitor survey contract in Cote d’Ivoire.

Shearwater will use the SW Empress for the operation, which is expected to last approximately two months beginning in May 2023, in direct continuation of ongoing surveys in the region. 

“We look forward to our first project in Cote d’Ivoire and to forge a new client-relationship,” said Shearwater GeoServices CEO Irene Waage Basili. “Our robust 4D solutions deliver reliable and accurate information, enabling our client to make informed reservoir-management decisions”.

Shearwater did not say who the client was.


Geoscience Industry News Activity Africa Seismic

Related Offshore News

©ANCAP

Challenger Energy Identifies '1-2 billion barrel'...
©Van Oord

Van Oord Installs First Monopile at Baltic Eagle Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

2.4 MTPA FLNG Rendering - Credit: Wison

Eni CEO and President of the Republic of the Congo Lay...
Energy
Noble Don Taylor ©Richard Head/MarineTraffic.com

ExxonMobil Strikes Oil Again in Guyana's Stabroek Block
Drilling

Sponsored

Taiwan Teams with COMART on IMO Compliant Plan

Taiwan Teams with COMART on IMO Compliant Plan

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Current News

Ranhill Worley Scores $50M Engineering Design Contract with Saipem

Ranhill Worley Scores $50M Engineering Design Contract with Saipem

Challenger Energy Identifies '1-2 billion barrel' Prospects in Uruguay Offshore Block.

Challenger Energy Identifies '1-2 billion barrel' Prospects in Uruguay Offshore Block.

Hellenic Cables to Supply Cables for Giant Offshore Wind Projects in UK and Denmark

Hellenic Cables to Supply Cables for Giant Offshore Wind Projects in UK and Denmark

UXO Survey Kicks Off Along Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Export Cable Route

UXO Survey Kicks Off Along Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Export Cable Route

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine