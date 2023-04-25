Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Crew Transfer Vessel Arrives in Japan to Serve Ishikari Bay New Port Offshore Wind Project

April 25, 2023

A new crew transfer vessel (CTV) for the Ishikari Bay New Port offshore wind farm in Hokkaido Prefecture arrived in Japan from Singapore on April 19, Japan's NYK has informed. The vessel is named “Rera As.”

After completing its sea trials, the vessel was delivered in Singapore and transported to Honmoku Pier in Yokohama port by Kifune, a heavy-lift carrier operated by NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd. 

After being discharged, the crew transfer vessel was towed to the Oppama factory of Keihin Dock Co. Ltd. on April 19.

At the Oppama factory, the vessel will be inspected, and equipment will be replaced. 

The vessel flag will then be changed to Japan after the ship is approved by a flag state. 

Afterward, the wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa will charter the vessel and the vessel will be managed by Hokkaido-based Hokuyo Kaiun Co. Ltd. to transport workers to the offshore wind power generation facility currently under construction at Ishikari Bay New Port.

All four companies — Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd., NYK Bulk & Project Co. Ltd., Keihin Dock Co. Ltd., and Hokuyo Kaiun Co. Ltd. — are group companies of NYK. The NYK Group as a whole is contributing to further expansion into the offshore wind power generation business, which is expected to grow in the future.

