Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm to Power Carbon-neutral Steel Production

April 21, 2023

Spanish renewable energy firm Iberdrola has signed a long-term power supply deal with Salzgitter Group.

Under the agreement, Iberdrola's Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in the German Section of the Baltic Sea will deliver electricity for Salzgitter's project to produce carbon-neutral steel.

Iberdrola Provides more detail in its statement released Friday: "Based on this power purchase agreement (PPA), Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH has secured the delivery of 114 megawatts (MW) of green electricity over a period of 15 years from the new offshore wind farm that is scheduled to go online at the end of 2024. Once commissioned, Baltic Eagle, which is currently being built around 30 km to the northeast of the island of Rügen, will deliver an overall capacity of 476 MW.

The sustainably produced energy will serve to additionally secure the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking transformation program. The green electricity from the wind turbines will be used to produce green hydrogen. Green hydrogen is a core component for Salzgitter AG to produce virtually carbon-neutral steel."

