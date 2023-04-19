Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway's March Gas Output Drops, Lags Forecasts

April 19, 2023

©Lukasz Z/AdobeStock
©Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Norway's natural gas output declined in March from February, missing official forecasts, while oil output grew slightly more than expected, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Wednesday. 

Crude oil output was 1.83 million barrels per day (bpd) against 1.77 million in February and a forecast 1.82 million, the NPD said in a statement.

Natural gas output declined in March to 340.4 million cubic meters (mcm) per day from 354.5 mcm per day in February, lower than the forecast 352.8 mcm per day, it said. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Production

Related Offshore News

Johan Sverdrup - Photo credit: Lizette Bertelsen and Jonny Engelsvoll - Equinor

Norway Crude Mops Up in Europe as Russia's Urals Heads...
Credit: nuttawutnuy/AdobeStock

UK Looks to Widen Renewables Support Scheme


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Credit: Arjen/AdobeStock

Shell's North Sea Field Restarts Production after Major...
Energy
Shelf Perseverance jack-up drilling rig (ex-Noble Hans Deuls) Credit: OFBleeker/MarineTraffic.com

IOG's Blythe H2 Well Drilling Faces Setback Due to...
Drilling

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Current News

China's CRCC-HCEB Orders Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

China's CRCC-HCEB Orders Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Enauta Restarts Production from Atlanta Field's 2HP Well in Brazil

Enauta Restarts Production from Atlanta Field's 2HP Well in Brazil

Transocean's Backlog Grows to $8.6B with Latest Rig Deals in Norway and Australia

Transocean's Backlog Grows to $8.6B with Latest Rig Deals in Norway and Australia

Baker Hughes Beats Profit Estimate

Baker Hughes Beats Profit Estimate

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine