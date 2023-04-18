Equinor's Norwegian Sea Platform to Resume Operations after Oil Leak

Operations at the Njord A oil and gas platform in the Norwegian Sea will resume at normal levels on Tuesday after being halted because of an oil leak, a spokesperson for operator Equinor said.

The platform had been depressurized and production shut down on Monday after discovery of an oil leak of less than 200 liters that is likely to have come from a sampling cabinet, the spokesperson said.

The outage has cut gas supplies by 5.6 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, according to Norway's gas pipeline system operator Gassco.

Output from the Njord field stopped in 2016 but r esumed in December after upgrades to allow production to continue until 2040, tying in the nearby Bauge and Fenja fields.

Gas from the field is sent to the Kaarstoe terminal while oil is first sent to a storage vessel and then by tankers to the market. Equnior is the operator and holds a 27.5% ownership stake in Njord, with Wintershall Dea owning 50% and Neptune Energy the remaining 22.5%.

