Sonardyne Launches New Origin Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers

Underwater acoustic technology provider Sonardyne has launched its new Origin Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs).

The new ADCPs are designed to be simple to operate with class-leading data results, integrated communications, and positioning, making it ideal for a wide range of applications, including marine research, offshore renewable energy, and defense, Sonardyne said Monday.

According to the UK-based company, the new Origin ADCPs feature several innovations that make them the most advanced ADCPs available on the market.

"These include an integrated modem for communications and positioning, new Edge processing capability and ecosystem where you can write your own apps for your projects. As well as the industry standard PD0, our new and exclusive A-gram and B-gram proprietary data formats offer up to ten times greater spatial resolution producing astonishing data sets," Sonardyne said.

There are two introductions for the new Origin ADCP family Origin 600 and Origin 64.

Origin 65 being deployed over the side during product trials. -©Sonardyne

Origin 600 has a five-beam configuration with a central vertical beam. Paired with a maximum sampling frequency of 4Hz on all beams, it’s suitable for waves and turbulence applications, as well as mean currents. Combining field proven transducers with an integrated modem, internal rechargeable battery and Edge processing, Origin 600 expands ADCP capability for acquiring mid-range current profiles, the company said.

As for Origin 65, according to Sonardyne, it boasts a unique acoustic design that increases robustness, reduces cost, and all the while maintaining outstanding current profiling performance. The integrated modem allows for remote actions, whilst the PIES functionality delivers high-precision time-of-flight and average in-situ sound velocity data.

“We are excited to launch our new Origin ADCP family at Ocean Business 2023,” said Geraint West, Head of Science at Sonardyne. “This new product represents a significant advance in ocean current profiling technology. It will provide our customers with the highest quality data, specifically tailored to their needs, in the most challenging of environments.”



